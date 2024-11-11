SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after buying an additional 3,010,682 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $157,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 544,807 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $247.96 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $179.11 and a one year high of $257.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

