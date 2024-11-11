Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 308 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,318,249.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,627,872. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,307 shares in the company, valued at $14,318,249.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 433,824 shares of company stock worth $90,112,000. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.7 %

TMUS stock opened at $235.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.77 and a 12 month high of $236.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

