SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Westwind Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $70.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

