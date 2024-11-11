Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 35,497.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,682 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CRH by 36,503.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,838,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825,752 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CRH by 2,199.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,342,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,092 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CRH by 1,095.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,642,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,589 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH opened at $100.67 on Monday. CRH plc has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $102.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.15.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

CRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.90.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

