Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 640 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $45.08 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $47.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

