Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 525,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 119,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $713,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 156.7% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $75.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.91 and a twelve month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

