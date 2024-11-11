Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,608 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Citigroup downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.10.

Shares of ARE opened at $114.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.04 and a 200-day moving average of $118.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 317.07%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

