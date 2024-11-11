SpiderRock Advisors LLC Acquires 732 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735,874 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 391.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,739,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,684,000 after buying an additional 6,165,524 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 386.7% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,675,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,043,000 after buying an additional 2,920,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,337.1% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 1,861,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,971 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA stock opened at $54.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

