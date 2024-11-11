Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,959 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $530,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,957 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. William Allan Corp raised its position in Best Buy by 1.0% in the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 26,549 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $89.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 64.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. StockNews.com raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

