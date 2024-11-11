Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,025 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 112.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 72,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 38,278 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,173 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,187,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,675,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,063,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,055,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

