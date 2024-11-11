Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 648.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,717,000 after buying an additional 30,161 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 91.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,328,600.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,050,448 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GWRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.62.

Get Our Latest Report on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.1 %

GWRE opened at $194.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.59. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.36 and a fifty-two week high of $196.65.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.