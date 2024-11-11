Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SJM opened at $115.45 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $134.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.42.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

