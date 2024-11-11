SpiderRock Advisors LLC Sells 507 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 23,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.69.

NYSE:PEG opened at $85.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $92.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

