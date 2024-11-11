Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 989 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 57,375 shares during the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 140.7% during the second quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 159,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 93,008 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 364,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 61,635 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,537,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,950,000 after purchasing an additional 198,607 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 16,051.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,813,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,600,000 after buying an additional 9,752,836 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.