Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,004 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 563,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,933,000 after buying an additional 78,338 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 217.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 357,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,281,000 after buying an additional 245,119 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth $1,425,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,573,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after buying an additional 377,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

NYSE GIL opened at $49.27 on Monday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $891.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.85 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.