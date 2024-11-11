Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $732,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,247 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.0% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 184,448 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in eBay by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,161 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $61.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.15.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.