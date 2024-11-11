Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires New Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 239 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 290.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 222.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 16,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $178.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.31 and a 12 month high of $188.35.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.67.

View Our Latest Report on WWD

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,669.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.