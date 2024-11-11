Reviewing Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.3% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by institutional investors. 92.5% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Complete Solaria has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Complete Solaria -434.43% N/A -118.69% Silicon Laboratories -46.93% -12.60% -10.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Complete Solaria and Silicon Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Complete Solaria 0 0 1 0 3.00 Silicon Laboratories 0 5 5 0 2.50

Complete Solaria presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 209.28%. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus target price of $121.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.39%. Given Complete Solaria’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Complete Solaria is more favorable than Silicon Laboratories.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Complete Solaria and Silicon Laboratories”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Complete Solaria $59.85 million 2.06 -$269.55 million N/A N/A Silicon Laboratories $782.26 million 4.65 -$34.52 million ($7.40) -15.15

Silicon Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Complete Solaria.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats Complete Solaria on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria, Inc. provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions. It offers its products and services through third party sales partners. The company is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

