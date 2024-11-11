219 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Purchased by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.50.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $233.45 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

