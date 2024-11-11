Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $535.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,314,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,314,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,006 shares of company stock valued at $33,727,766. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.3 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $536.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $493.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.25. The company has a market cap of $191.07 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.49 and a twelve month high of $538.49.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.