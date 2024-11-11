Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,726 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 321,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 592,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,547,000 after acquiring an additional 110,551 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 19.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,237 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,575 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IRM opened at $119.71 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 794.47%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

