Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New $43,000 Investment in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 110,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 76,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth $248,000.

Hayward Price Performance

NYSE:HAYW opened at $16.05 on Monday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $227.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $612,426.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,797.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

