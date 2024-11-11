Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 206,269 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,391,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after buying an additional 234,972 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 131,271 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 645.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 115,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 99,911 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MFG opened at $4.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.