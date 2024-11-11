Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,225 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 130.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 69,896 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 80.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 44,290 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $175.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.69 and a 200-day moving average of $134.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $188.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.41. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.81.

Get Our Latest Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.