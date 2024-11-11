Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stake Boosted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 54,708.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 50.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after buying an additional 130,192 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $2,019,000. Kintegral Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $76.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.39. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $50.31 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.24%.

Carrier Global declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

