SpiderRock Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 41,081 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,104,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 724,662 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $12,126,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,513,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 640,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC

In related news, CEO David Golub bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $293,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,738,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,526,758.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,785,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

