SpiderRock Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 152.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $132.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $101.53 and a 1-year high of $132.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

