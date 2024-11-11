CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $758,000 in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNDY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in monday.com by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in monday.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $324.31 on Monday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $133.50 and a 52 week high of $324.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.39, a PEG ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on monday.com from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.10.

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

