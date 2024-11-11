SpiderRock Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,485,000 after acquiring an additional 171,693 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,620,000 after purchasing an additional 331,808 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,486,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,487,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 19.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,068,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,518,000 after buying an additional 172,887 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $116,054,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $294,387.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 74,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,985.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,452 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $294,387.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 74,421 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,985.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $10,499,952.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,076,729.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,186 shares of company stock worth $39,962,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $124.45 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.80 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.67 and a 200-day moving average of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 234.81, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.96.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

