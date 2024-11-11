Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by SpiderRock Advisors LLC

SpiderRock Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 37,863.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,926,000 after buying an additional 137,445 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 306,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,651,000 after purchasing an additional 123,387 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth about $4,436,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Pool by 16.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 16.8% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $372.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $362.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.11.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

