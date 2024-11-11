SpiderRock Advisors LLC Purchases 1,051 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $124.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $124.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.62 and a 200 day moving average of $111.82.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

