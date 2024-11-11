iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by SpiderRock Advisors LLC

SpiderRock Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $342.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.21. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $246.88 and a 1-year high of $343.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.