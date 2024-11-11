CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,848 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,178,047.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 404,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,655,152.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,398.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 2.2 %

EXR opened at $167.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.63. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.12). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $824.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

