SpiderRock Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 56,223 Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 56,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WINN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:WINN opened at $27.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.82 million, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.34. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $27.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

