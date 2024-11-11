SpiderRock Advisors LLC Purchases 1,202 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 641,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $198.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $137.74 and a twelve month high of $198.34.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

