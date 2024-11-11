SpiderRock Advisors LLC Makes New $707,000 Investment in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Reliance by 20.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,270,000 after purchasing an additional 184,509 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,816,000 after buying an additional 127,422 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance by 27,269.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,453,000 after buying an additional 111,803 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance by 19.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,718,000 after acquiring an additional 77,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Reliance by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,809,000 after acquiring an additional 53,747 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total value of $1,490,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total value of $1,490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 6,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.18, for a total transaction of $2,014,715.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,574.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,832 shares of company stock worth $5,595,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RS

Reliance Stock Performance

Reliance stock opened at $320.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.85. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $342.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.