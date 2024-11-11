SpiderRock Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,152 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.1% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,332,431,000 after acquiring an additional 884,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.46.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VMC opened at $292.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $208.09 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

