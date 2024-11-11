CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Pool in the first quarter worth approximately $96,528,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 37,863.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,926,000 after purchasing an additional 137,445 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 306,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,651,000 after buying an additional 123,387 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at about $37,390,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,125,000 after buying an additional 90,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.11.

Pool Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of POOL opened at $372.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $362.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

