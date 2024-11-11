SpiderRock Advisors LLC Sells 7,809 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,747,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 9.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,607,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Permian Resources by 59.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,048,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 20.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,108,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 480.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012,287 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,911.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,288.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,911.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PR opened at $14.92 on Monday. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 4.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.87.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

