Equitable Trust Co. Makes New Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 27.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PPL by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 866,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,848,000 after acquiring an additional 60,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PPL in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $33.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. PPL had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.97%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

