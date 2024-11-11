119,723 Shares in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 119,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 155.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 52.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 936,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 393,787 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $31,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,873.59. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Reade Miller bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $50,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 692,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,201.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $31,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 91,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,873.59. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,433 shares of company stock worth $189,581. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:GRNT opened at $6.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.19.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.97 million. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Ridge Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

