CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,228 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $225.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.18. The company has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.28 and a 1-year high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.33.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,030.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

