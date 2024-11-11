SpiderRock Advisors LLC Has $884,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $48.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $49.44.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

