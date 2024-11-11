SpiderRock Advisors LLC Takes Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,146,000 after buying an additional 148,366 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 6.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,084,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,357,000 after acquiring an additional 128,645 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Braze by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 780,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,794,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Braze by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 73,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $34.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRZE. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Braze from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.32.

In other news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 56,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,720,244.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,244.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $738,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,852,986.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 56,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,720,244.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,244.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,658 shares of company stock worth $7,980,396 in the last three months. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

