SpiderRock Advisors LLC Purchases 2,463 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bensler LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VB opened at $253.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $180.92 and a 52-week high of $253.57. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

