39,783 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 39,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGI. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,737,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 11.0% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 485,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 48,128 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 148,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGI stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGI. Scotiabank raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

