80,191 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 80,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7,569.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,905,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724,584 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Western Union by 17.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,736,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,985,000 after buying an additional 1,462,853 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 62.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,730,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,586,000 after buying an additional 1,439,310 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Western Union by 52.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,337,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth $12,051,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WU opened at $10.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $14.19.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 120.39%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

