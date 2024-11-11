CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,058 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 15,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on STX. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $104.78 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $115.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.06 and its 200 day moving average is $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.11%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $15,621,871.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,616 shares in the company, valued at $73,668,110.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $291,567.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $15,621,871.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,668,110.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,638 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,155. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

