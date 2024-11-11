Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stock Position Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Knowles by 569.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 566,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,678,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,277,000 after purchasing an additional 375,822 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Knowles in the second quarter worth $3,468,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Knowles by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,187,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,513,000 after buying an additional 183,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the second quarter worth about $2,777,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Knowles

In related news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 3,762 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $73,208.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,312.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $73,208.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,312.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $217,490.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at $846,051.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,289 shares of company stock worth $3,967,448. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KN shares. StockNews.com lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Knowles to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Knowles Stock Performance

NYSE KN opened at $19.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Featured Stories

