Summit Global Investments Makes New $238,000 Investment in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 27,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 303.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CLDT opened at $8.98 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.21 million, a P/E ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.79.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -164.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

